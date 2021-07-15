At 319 Tb/s, Japanese researchers set new internet speed record

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Engineers in Japan have set a new world record for the fastest internet speed, achieving a data transmission rate of 319 terabits per second (Tb/s).
Researchers from the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology in Japan presented the results of their experiment at the International Conference on Fiber Optic Communication 2021.
The new speed — achieved over 3,001 km with 4-core optical fibre — overtakes the earlier record of 178 Tb/s set less than a year ago and is seven times faster than the previous record of 44.2 Tb/s set by an experimental photonic chip, as per media reports.
The US space agency NASA itself uses a speed of just 400 Gb/s. To compare, the average fastest speed for home internet connections is 10 Gb/s.
The four-core optical fibre with a standard outer diameter (0.125 mm) used by the researchers are glass tubes placed in the fibre transmitting data.
The researchers, led by Benjamin J Puttnam, constructed a transmission system that makes complete use of wavelength division multiplexing technology by combining different amplifier technologies, as per an NICT release.
This technique separates the signals into multiple wavelengths and broadcasts them at the same time. In order to carry more data, researchers used a rare third “band” and then increased the distance through various optical amplification technologies.
In their demonstration, in addition to the C- and L-band typically used for high data rate, long-haul transmission, they utilised the transmission bandwidth of the rarely used S-band.
The combined >120nm transmission bandwidth allowed 552 wavelength-division multiplexed channels. The application of dual polarisation modulation to the light at this point delays some wavelengths to create distinct signal sequences. Each sequence is then fed into one of the optical fibre’s four cores. Data is transferred via 70 km of optical fibre to reach the optical amplifiers. The amplifiers boost the signal, which then passes through two new types of fibre amplifiers before continuing on its way, in the traditional Raman amplification process.
The crucial aspect of this experiment is that the system is compatible with the current infrastructure.
“lt is hoped that such fibers can enable practical high data rate transmission in the near term, contributing to the realisation of the backbone communications system, necessary for the spread of new communication services beyond 5G,” the institute said in its release.
