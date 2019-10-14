At Dell, we work at the speed of a start-up: Karinne Brannigan

My Five: SR Jindal
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
Post the buyout of EMC in 2016 and re-listing in the stock markets, Dell Technologies believes that it has to work like a start-up in order to sustain its business.
Karinne Brannigan, Senior Vice President, APJ Marketing, Dell Technologies, said, "From Day 1 of the integration (after Dell bought EMC for $67 billion) and even after the first year, we were working extra jobs of what our structure would look like, and how it would work. In spite of the size of our organization, we work at the speed of a start-up."
Dell, which shot to fame as a PC maker, bought EMC, a storage giant, in the largest tech deal, and since then Dell has also re-listed in the US stock markets after founder Michael Dell de-listed and kept it private for a few years.
Typically, such large mergers result in sizeable lay-offs too. According to Brannigan, the company took an approach of not resorting to large scale lay-offs and instead re-skilled some of their worlers. She said that there was some direct duplication of roles and that had to work through it. "There were areas where we had to look at the skills of people and we re-housed our team members into different roles which brings in positivity across the entire family of brands," she said. "It wasn’t the same structure that we were lifting and shifting, we redesigned the structure which actually meant there were more opportunities," she added.
While Dell Technologies does not give a region-wise breakup of its workforce, it has around 1,45,000 employees globally.
The way the merger was done got a mention in the Harvard Business Review. It ranked Dell 19th out of the top 20 companies that have transformed. This listed included companies like Netflix, Adobe, Alibaba and others.
Th company's transformation has come at a time of many technological changes, including 5G, AI, machine learning and IoT, which will drive tech usage going forward. “5G will create much more data, and bringing the data together with AI, can drive massive technology infrastructural requirement,” Brannigan said.
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
Rapid diagnosisUSFDA marketing nod for Ebola testThe US Food and Drug Administration has allowed marketing of ...
More than 1 billion people worldwide are living with vision impairment because they do not get the care they ...
Patent prosecution highways dilute India’s pro-public health patent laws and could adversely affect access to ...
The Centre is proposing to amend the EPF Act. How will these changes affect a salaried employee? Is Employees’ ...
They are passive funds traded on the exchange and invest in bonds
This function helps in calculating the investment needed for a desired corpus
The fund adopts a mix of top-down and bottom-up approaches for stock selection
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...