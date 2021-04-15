Atlassian plans to recruit 300 R&D engineers in India over the next year

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Nasdaq-listed Atlassian Corporation Plc, team collaboration and productivity software provider, plans to hire more than 1,000 employees globally including 300 R&D engineers in India in 2021.
The company will recruit front-end and back-end engineers, with a focus on R&D engineers in India. With nearly 700 employees now, Atlassian’s R&D and customer support center at Bengaluru is looking to scale its operations.
Also read: Appetite for hiring is up; 32% of recruiters confirm hiring for new jobs: Naukri Survey
Dinesh Ajmera, Site Lead and Head of Engineering, Bengaluru, Atlassian said: “We have invested in talent acquisition in India but the ongoing pandemic which has fuelled a sharp rise in team collaboration and productivity software, has added the need to bring in more talent. Globally, we’ve welcomed just short of 500 new Atlassians in the last quarter, mostly in R&D roles”.
“As we continue to invest in and drive durable long-term growth, we also intend to maintain our ambitious hiring goals for the remainder of 2021. Atlassian offers the opportunity for engineers, whether they are just starting out their career or are seasoned pros, to work in a company with a start-up culture but one that also has the safety and security of a multinational behind them,” he added.
In the last quarter, Atlassian’s customer base rose to 1,94,334, up by 17.9 per cent from a year ago.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Expect the unexpected when musicians of different traditions come together for a duet
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...