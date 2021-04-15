Atlassian plans to recruit 300 R&D engineers in India over the next year

Nasdaq-listed Atlassian Corporation Plc, team collaboration and productivity software provider, plans to hire more than 1,000 employees globally including 300 R&D engineers in India in 2021.

The company will recruit front-end and back-end engineers, with a focus on R&D engineers in India. With nearly 700 employees now, Atlassian’s R&D and customer support center at Bengaluru is looking to scale its operations.

Dinesh Ajmera, Site Lead and Head of Engineering, Bengaluru, Atlassian said: “We have invested in talent acquisition in India but the ongoing pandemic which has fuelled a sharp rise in team collaboration and productivity software, has added the need to bring in more talent. Globally, we’ve welcomed just short of 500 new Atlassians in the last quarter, mostly in R&D roles”.

“As we continue to invest in and drive durable long-term growth, we also intend to maintain our ambitious hiring goals for the remainder of 2021. Atlassian offers the opportunity for engineers, whether they are just starting out their career or are seasoned pros, to work in a company with a start-up culture but one that also has the safety and security of a multinational behind them,” he added.

In the last quarter, Atlassian’s customer base rose to 1,94,334, up by 17.9 per cent from a year ago.