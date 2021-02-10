Atos, Flytxt to drive Ooredoo Oman’s digital agenda

Atos, a global pioneer in digital transformation and European leader in cyber security, cloud, and high-performance computing, and Flytxt, market leader in intelligent customer engagement technology, will drive an analytics-led digital customer engagement at Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG (Ooredoo) in Oman.

Ooredoo is a leading telecom operator serving over three million customers across the Sultanate while The Netherlands-headquartered Flytxt’s enterprise-class software products and services generate measurable economic value by growing revenue, reducing customer churn and enhancing customer experience. Flytxt has offices in the UAE and India and a presence in Mexico, Colombia, Czech Republic, Spain, Malaysia and Kenya.

Real-time, data-driven intelligence

Atos

and Flytxt have implemented a unique customer value management solution supporting Ooredoo’s vision to accelerate its digital agenda, a Flytxt spokesman said here. It will help drive the agenda with data analytics, cognitive computing, deep learning, and intelligent automation to better address customers through targeted omnichannel marketing.

Atos has delivered real-time data-driven intelligence, advanced statistical techniques and machine learning algorithms to unroll an enterprise information fabric that empowers Ooredoo Oman’s loyalty management system. This provides marketers with contextual customer intelligence to drive personalised engagement across traditional and digital touch points through digital marketing campaigns.

Flytxt’s intelligent platform

On its part, Flytxt lends its intelligent marketing automation platform NEON-dX to perform multi-channel campaign execution, digital, personalised, and contextual engagement in real-time, allowing Ooredoo marketing teams to efficiently execute upsell, cross-sell, and retention campaigns.

The solution helps Ooredoo with real-time digital campaigning based on new types of data sources, real-time analytics, visibility on customer subscriber churners, insights on consumption patterns of high-value prepaid customers to help lower the cost of management, the spokesman added.

‘Next best’ offer from data sources

He claimed that the solution has met the objectives to improve and enhance customer experience and boost revenues by offering more personalised and relevant digital promotions. Atos and Flytxt solution will facilitate deeper and actionable customer insights and contextual recommendations like the ‘next best’ offer from various data sources to arrive at better decisions while engaging with customers.

Jaffer Al-Khaboori, Director-Strategy and Transformation, Ooredoo, Oman, said that the new partnership allows his company to accelerate digital transformation by implementing big data and real-time analytics. “Enhancing customer value and experience is a priority for us, as well as creating new revenue streams. This digital solution will play a big part in affirming our role as customer experience leaders,” he added.

Maximising customer value

Marc Veelenturf, Head of Middle East and Head of Telecom, Media and Technology for Growing Markets, Atos, said that Ooredoo Oman can now hope to introduce new business scenarios, boost customer value, increase revenues and gain competitive market advantage.

Vinod Vasudevan, CEO, Flytxt, said that his company is happy to associate with Atos for supplying intelligent marketing automation solutions for Ooredoo Oman. “Telcos leverage our built-in AI and automation capabilities to drive personal and context-driven marketing decisions and actions; maximising customer value across their digital interactions and omnichannel journeys.”