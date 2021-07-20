Atsuya Technologies bags TN’s digital accelerator grant

Atsuya Technologies, a Chennai-based sustainability start-up, on Tuesday said that it has been awarded a grant of ₹60.40 lakh under Tamil Nadu’s Guidance-ATEA Digital Accelerator Program.

The Digital Accelerator Program has been facilitated by Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state’s nodal agency for investment promotion and single-window facilitation, along with the American Tamil Entrepreneurs Association (ATEA) to encourage innovation and automation through hand-picked technology start-ups. Atsuya is one of the five grantees from an applicant pool of 75 start-ups selected for the ₹3.5 crore grant as part of the first cohort.

Established in 2017, Atsuya Technologies is an IoT-based sustainability start-up that works with some leading Indian and global brands to help them achieve their sustainability goals. Earlier, Atsuya also won the Atal New India Challenge and the Google Hackathon for its innovative IoT solutions in agriculture.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin awarded the grant at the Investment Conclave 2021 held in the city on Tuesday.