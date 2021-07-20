Atsuya Technologies bags TN’s digital accelerator grant

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Atsuya Technologies, a Chennai-based sustainability start-up, on Tuesday said that it has been awarded a grant of ₹60.40 lakh under Tamil Nadu’s Guidance-ATEA Digital Accelerator Program.
The Digital Accelerator Program has been facilitated by Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state’s nodal agency for investment promotion and single-window facilitation, along with the American Tamil Entrepreneurs Association (ATEA) to encourage innovation and automation through hand-picked technology start-ups. Atsuya is one of the five grantees from an applicant pool of 75 start-ups selected for the ₹3.5 crore grant as part of the first cohort.
Established in 2017, Atsuya Technologies is an IoT-based sustainability start-up that works with some leading Indian and global brands to help them achieve their sustainability goals. Earlier, Atsuya also won the Atal New India Challenge and the Google Hackathon for its innovative IoT solutions in agriculture.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin awarded the grant at the Investment Conclave 2021 held in the city on Tuesday.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
His father taught him to be a good human being first and realise the importance of work. Sabu Jacob opens up ...
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...