Aurigo Software, Autodesk join hands to develop cloud-based solutions for construction players

Aurigo Software and Autodesk, Inc. on Tuesday said they have entered into an alliance to develop a comprehensive set of cloud-based solutions for public and private owners.

Aurigo will integrate with Autodesk Construction Cloud, a portfolio of construction management software and services, soon giving owners a single end-to-end technology platform for design, planning, construction and operations of infrastructure. As part of the alliance, Autodesk will acquire a minority stake in privately-held Aurigo.

Balaji Sreenivasan, founder and CEO of Aurigo Software, told BusinessLine that India is set to spend about $1.4 trillion on infrastructure, and hence, it was important to have transparency and visibility in all the areas of building infrastructure.

“It is important to have the right kind of software technology like Aurigo and Autodesk which will eliminate delays and cost overruns. There should be visibility towards the whole construction lifecycle, right from design to planning to maintaining it,” he said.

“Enterprise infra build-out is the largest line item for any country’s budget which needs technology, and we deliver that. The partnership with Autodesk makes our solution complete. We deliver the planning, project management and maintaining of the asset, while Autodesk is the largest provider of design software and collaboration software. The combined entity delivers the complete lifecycle of the asset,” he said.

He pointed out that the partnership with Autodesk will allow Aurigo to sell its products in multiple countries.

Aurigo has over 350 employees worldwide, and around 260 employees in Bangalore.

“India remains our global R&D centre and is an important part of our product development and innovation efforts. We have not subjected any of our employees through furlough or termination owing to Covid-19,” Sreenivasan said.

He said the company will continue to hire though there will be a slowdown because of the current lockdown in India, and will see around 15-20 per cent growth in the company’s staff size in India over the next 12 months.

The company is one of the fastest-growing, profitable entities in the construction technology sector, with year-over-year revenue growth in 2019 of approximately 80 per cent. Aurigo Masterworks is used by owners across North America to plan and deliver over $300 billion in capital programs.

Over 40,000 projects across North America use Aurigo products, including many of the most extensive infrastructure programmes underway

“Autodesk and Aurigo share the same confidence in the resiliency of the construction industry and our optimism for a full recovery,” said Andrew Anagnost, President and CEO of Autodesk. “When the industry gets back to building again, real estate developers and capital owners will have in their toolboxes the most sophisticated, integrated platform to meet their design, procurement, construction and operating needs.”