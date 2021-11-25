Aurionpro bags ₹60 crore contract from UPSRTC to implement smart transit system

Aurionpro has won a contract in the smart transit segment from Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC).

This will be amongst the largest in the world with approximately 50 crore commuters travelling annually, according to a stock exchange filing.

Aurionpro will be the system integrator for implementing “IoT based Integrated Bus ticketing System” for UPSRTC on a Build Own Operate and Transfer model. The project is expected to be worth more than ₹60 crore, over 5 years, with the minimum guaranteed revenue.

The tenure of the project includes implementation and go-live within 6 months from the signing of the contract followed by the operations and maintenance of upto 7 years after go-live.

Sanjay Bali - EVP, Aurionpro said “With the string of wins over last few months and the strong pipeline we are emerging as a strong global player in this rapidly expanding space.”

About Aurionpro

Aurionpro Solutions (NSE: AURIONPRO) (BSE: 532668) employs more than 1,200 domain and technology experts across North America, Asia and Europe.