Moodle, an open-source learning management system based in Ausutralia, has acquired Hyderabad-based edtech company eAbyas Info Solutions to gain access to the edtech space in India. “Indian customers will be able to access a comprehensive range of services directly from Moodle,” a statement said.

Moodle said it acquired eAbyas for its technical strength in development and providing services like implementation, integration and hosting the content for the global market. “Moodle is planning to grow the Indian arm to 400-member team in next two years to cater to their product development and support our global offerings,” it said.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao has congratulated the eAbyas team on the acquisition. “Given the recent uptake in online learning and increasing internet access in India, this entry will provide an opportunity for an open edtech platform like Moodle to play a key role in transforming India’s digital learning,” he said.

“Many institutions around India are already part of the Moodle community, while many others are still exploring how to bring the flexibility of online learning into their practice,” Moodle’s Chief Executive Officer and founder, Martin Dougiamas, said.

“It felt like the right time for us to work more closely together, both to serve educators better in India and to improve our open-source Moodle technology together for the world,” he said.

“With this acquisition we look forward to extend Moodle LMS services to India and to contribute to Moodle’ global development and services,” eAbyas CEO and founder, Sushil Karampuri, said.