Australian regulator initiates legal action against Google

Reuters Oct 29 | Updated on October 29, 2019 Published on October 29, 2019

Australia's consumer regulator said on Tuesday it has started court proceedings against Alphabet Inc's Google for allegedly misleading consumers about the personal location data it uses.

“The ACCC (Australian Competition & Consumer Commission) claims that from at least January 2017, Google breached the Australian Consumer Law when it made on-screen representations on Android mobile phones and tablets...,” the regulator said in a statement.

ACCC alleged that the tech giant misled consumers about the location data it collected or used when certain Google Account settings were enabled or disabled.

