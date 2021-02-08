AutomataPi raises ₹3 crore led by Indian Angel Network

AutomataPi, a digital automation platform, has raised a seed round of ₹3 crore from Indian Angel Network (IAN), a network of individual early-stage investors.

The round was led by KRS Jamwal (angel investor), Jaideep Mehta (CEO, Mosaic Digital), Prashant Pahade (founder and CEO csfirst) and Nitin Jain (angel investor).

Following the funding, Pahade will join the company’s board. The company will use the funding to scale sales channel partners and further its develop products, it said in a statement.

“Going forward, our vision is to build a global enterprise automation SaaS business out of India. We are excited to have IAN and the angel investors on board, and will leverage the capital raised to strengthen our platform in providing more cutting-edge solutions to our clients,” said Devesh Rao, CEO and Co-Founder of AutomataPi.

The company is now expanding to new geographies such as West Asis and ASEAN countries.

Co-founded in April 2017 by technology professionals, AutomataPi helps organisations automate their business processes. The company’s technology is backed by Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing. Its customer portfolio includes Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Ltd, Centrum broking Ltd, Essar Ports Ltd, IIFL Securities, Umm al Quainn FTZ (UAE) and Masscom Global(UAE).

IAN is a business angel network supported by investors from 12 countries. The network’s presence spans seven locations, including cities in India and the UK. In 2019, IAN launched the ₹375-crore IAN Fund to invest in start-ups and help entrepreneurs.