Automation Anywhere announces Developer Conference in India

Automation Anywhere, a leader in robotic process automation (RPA), on Tuesday announced its first-ever conference for RPA developers, IT professionals and students in the Asia-Pacific region.

The event on August 27 at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center, expands the company’s marquee Bot Games into a comprehensive summit for technologists and automation enthusiasts.

It will feature keynotes from technology executives, hands-on learning and certification workshops, product previews as well as an artificial intelligence (AI) track.

Continued developer-focussed investments by the company will allow attendees to learn more about Automation Anywhere’s free Community Edition, Automation Anywhere University for RPA certification and training; the online community A-People, as well as the company’s Bot Store.

A new developer portal that will serve as a one-stop resource for developers to access software, learning resources, Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and Software Development Kits will be introduced.

“The explosive growth of the RPA industry has created tremendous demand globally for highly skilled developers to deliver new and innovative intelligent automation capabilities,” said Prince Kohli, Chief Technology Officer at Automation Anywhere stated in a press statement.

“Our inaugural developer conference will be the first of many live and online events we plan to organise globally. These events will enable developers to access unparalleled career opportunities while also providing enterprises a qualified talent pool to help accelerate digital transformation journeys” he added.