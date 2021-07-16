Automotive software maker Acsia Technologies to hire 200 professionals

Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram-based Acsia Technologies which creates software solutions for major automotive OEMs and tier-1 companies will hire 200 professionals to work in their upcoming projects for developing software for connected, autonomous, shared and electrified automotive technologies.

Acsia recently announced an international collaboration with Basemark of Finland for a new partner programme for developing software-defined car technology. The hiring process is expected to start soon, and the new recruits will be allocated to different teams associated with the projects.

Major signings

Jijimon Chandran, CEO, Acsia, said that the company has made some major signings with Basemark, Segula Technologies and a few other leading automakers of the world. The development of software will begin in the current quarter and more skilled people are needed as operations scale up.

Each project will run for the long term and the hiring process is expected to be completed in six months. What makes the hiring process special is that around 60 per cent are freshers, Chandran said.

Aspirants will go through a stringent selection process, he added. Developing software for the automotive industry is a complex and exciting job and requires people with the right attitude, passion and foundation skills.

Rigorous training

Once hired, they will undergo rigorous training and be allocated to different teams based on aptitude and skill. “The software in cars needs constant updating. So, we always need to have a highly skilled team for development and support,” Chandran pointed out.

“We will hire a mix of freshers and the experienced people. For freshers, this would be a chance to work with the latest software technology in the automotive field based on C, C++, Java and AI/ML. Many hired into earlier projects have had a chance to work with the world’s leading carmakers in Europe.”