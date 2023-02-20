India witnessed a 10-point jump in median mobile speeds globally from 79 in December to 69 in January 2023.

In November, India ranked at 105 th position globally in median mobile speeds, as per Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index. Ookla also recorded 29.85 Mbps median mobile download speeds in January this year, which is better than 25.29 Mbps in December 2022.

On median fixed broadband speeds, India increased by two spots in rank from 81 in December to 79 in January. India’s performance in fixed median download speeds witnessed a slight increase from 49.14 Mbps in December to 50.02 Mbps in January 2023.

According to the January Speedtest Global Index, UAE leads the chart for overall global median mobile speeds, whereas Papua New Guinea increased 24 spots in rank globally. For fixed broadband download speeds, Singapore is consistent at #1 spot this month as well and Cyprus increased 20 spots in rank globally.

