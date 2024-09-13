Amazon Web Services (AWS) has selected seven generative AI startups from India for the AWS Global Generative AI Accelerator program.

The selected Indian startups— Convrse, House of Models, Neural Garage, Orbo.ai, Phot.ai, Unscript AI, and Zocket, are among the 80 companies selected by AWS worldwide for their innovative use of AI and their global growth ambitions.

The Indian cohort also represents the highest number of startups selected from a country in the Asia-Pacific region for the AWS Global Generative AI Accelerator program.

“At AWS, our $230 million commitment and global expansion of the generative AI accelerator reflects our continued focus on supporting startups to develop, build and scale their unique ideas using generative AI,” said Amitabh Nagpal, Head, Startup Business Development, AWS India.

The selected startups will also be invited to AWS’s premier annual event, re:Invent, in Las Vegas, where they will showcase their solutions on a global stage.

In June, AWS announced $230 million fund to accelerate the creation of applications worldwide, the AWS Generative AI Accelerator program provides startups, especially early-stage companies, with AWS credits, mentorship, and education to further their use of AI and ML technologies.

The AWS Generative AI Accelerator program offers startups—especially those in early stages—AWS credits, mentorship, and education to enhance their use of AI and machine learning. Selected startups receive access to AWS’s compute, storage, and database technologies, along with AWS Trainium and AWS Inferentia2, which are high-performance, cost-effective AI chips.

The credits can also be used with Amazon SageMaker, a service that helps build and train foundation models, and Amazon Bedrock, which provides tools for creating generative AI applications securely and easily.

The 10-week program matches participants with both business and technical mentors based on their industry, and chosen startups will receive up to $1 million each in AWS credits to help them build, train, test, and launch their generative AI solutions. Participants will also have access to technology and technical sessions from program presenting partner NVIDIA, a pioneer in accelerated computing.

According to PitchBook Data, Inc, 1,813 AI and ML companies have raised funding in India with over $82 billion in investments to date in 2024. However, only 35 per cent of generative AI companies globally have offices in locations outside their headquarter country, revealing that more can be done to support startups realize their growth ambitions.