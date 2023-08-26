AWS’ business application services Amazon Pinpoint, Simple Notification Service, and Workspaces have seen triple-digit growth in India, as demand increases across verticals, said Dilip Kumar, Global VP, AWS Applications.

Communication development services are particularly distinctive to India as it has been the biggest user by far of SMS and push notifications. Multiple customers in varied industry verticals use the service in their unique way, Kumar said.

The demand for Amazon Workspaces is driven by customers’ need for cost optimisation.

“Workspaces are hugely popular since they enable users to create the same access to all of their applications at a fraction of the cost,” Kumar said.

AWS is seeing adoption of its application services by customers across industry verticals as the services are horizontal in nature and is equally applicable to all the industries, with some customisations.

With Razorpay, Paytm, Freshworks and Delhivery in its customer base, the company is bullish on the start-up ecosystem in the country. “The explosion of start-ups in India is going to be a sight to see. It used to be the case with Israel and Silicon Valley, but the number of start-ups in India is vastly exceeding,” Kumar said.

AWS is bullish on India region and sees headroom for growth. According to Kumar, only 10 per cent of global IT spending is being done on the Cloud and India is even earlier in the cycle. India is going to be one of the largest economies for digital transformation and Cloud adoption, thus providing a growth opportunity.

The company is also seeing customers increasingly focus on generative AI. Kumar opines that the companies will use GenAI for internal applications and external applications.

The technology will be used for internal applications as companies will find ways to increase flexibility, while external adoption will be gated to some extent as companies would need to understand the implications of adoption.