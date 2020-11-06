AWS to invest ₹20,761-crore to set up three datacentres in Hyderabad

Amazon Web Services (AWS), a cloud services major, will invest ₹20,761 crore to set up an AWS Region with three Availability Zones (AZs) in Hyderabad, according to Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

It will be AWS’ second datacentre region after Mumbai and eleventh region in Asia. It opened the Mumbai datacentre region in 2016. The AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region is expected to start operations by mid of 2022. The AZs consist of multiple data centres in separate locations within a single region.

“This investment from AWS is going to be the largest foreign direct investment that the State has attracted since its inception and will act as a strong anchor for attracting other technology investments,” the Minister said, announcing the AWS investment in Hyderabad.

“Together with our AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, we’re providing customers with more flexibility and choice, while allowing them to architect their infrastructure for even greater fault tolerance, resiliency, and availability across geographic locations,” Peter DeSantis, Senior Vice-President of Global Infrastructure and Customer Support, Amazon Web Services, said.

“Businesses in India are embracing cloud computing to reduce costs, increase agility, and enable rapid innovation to meet the needs of billions of customers in India and abroad,” he said.

The three datacentres will be independent of one another with independent power, cooling, physical security, and connections via a low-latency network.

“The investment from AWS would position Telangana one of the preferred destinations for other companies that are looking to set up data centres in the future,” the Minister said.

The new AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region will enable more developers, start-ups, and enterprises as well as government, education, and non-profit organisations to run their applications and serve end-users from data centres located in the country.

“Establishment of data centers in a region will increase the operations of sectors such as e-commerce, public sector, banking and financial services (BFSI), and IT, ” the Minister said.