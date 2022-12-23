Axiscades Technologies, an end-to-end technology and engineering solutions company, has completed the acquisition of Mistral Solutions Private Ltd, a technology design and systems engineering company. The acquisition, which was initiated in 2017, was executed over four phases at an aggregate acquisition cost of ₹296 crore.

Mistral is a complement to Axiscades’ portfolio, and with the resulting synergies, the company unlocks diversified opportunities and foresees upside to both revenue and margins. The acquisition bolsters the company’s ability in the digital engineering, embedded electronics, and systems engineering domains, enabling it to make a bigger impact and add value to collective clients across industries and geographies, said the company.

David Bradley, Chairman of Axiscades Technologies Ltd, said, “We are delighted with the completion of the Mistral acquisition. This partnership will enable us to build upon a complementary portfolio of offerings and allow us to scale-up our operations while delivering innovative solutions to our customers.”

New opportunities

The alliance is anticipated to not only produce strong and consistent earnings and margin expansion for the combined enterprise, but it will also enable the organization to take advantage of new opportunities in ER&D industry and contribute to ushering in an era of a self-sufficient India, said the company.

Arun Krishnamurthi, CEO, and MD of Axiscades Technologies Limited, said, “The collaboration with Mistral will provide us a complementary customer base and opportunities to cross-sell and expand our product and service portfolio, along with the ability to offer our global clientele, latest technologies in embedded electronics and chip design.”

