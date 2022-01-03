B2B manufacturing start-up Groyyo raises $4.6 million funding led by Alpha Wave Incubation

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Mumbai-based B2B manufacturing and automation start-up Groyyo on Monday announced it has raised $4.6 million in a seed round of funding led by Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), which is backed by DisruptAD, ADQ’s venture platform, and managed by Falcon Edge Capital.
The round also witnessed participation from marquee angels such as Deepak Jain (Partner & Manufacturing Lead, Bain & Co), Arpan Seth (Partner & Global PE Lead - Bain & Co), OYO Group’s Global Chief Strategy Officer Maninder Gulati, and Bombay Chamber of Commerce Chairperson Anjali Bansal. Early investors, Sparrow Capital and notable venture-debt fund Stride Ventures, also participated in this round.
Founded in July 2021 by Subin Mitra, Pratik Tiwari and Ridam Upadhyay, Groyyo focuses on transforming the manufacturing sector by leveraging technologies such as AI. It has worked with over 200 manufacturers across categories by maximising their potential within six months of becoming operational. Prior to this, the founders held key leadership positions at B2B unicorns Zilingo and Udaan, respectively.
The company's real-time production software digitises partner factories by enabling production tracking and intelligent inputs to optimise efficiency. Groyyo has been working with MSMEs across South Asia.
The company will utilise the latest funding to build its teams across key manufacturing clusters in South Asia along with expanding its presence across the US and West Asia, establishing a global footprint. Additionally, it will aggressively invest in the technological and physical upgradation of its manufacturing partners.
Subin Mitra, Co-Founder, Groyyo, said, “The future of global sourcing is going to be dominated by small manufacturers. With the rise & dominance of D2C brands, there is a pressing need for transparent, compliant, quality manufacturers, who can cater to low minimum order sizes, fast turnaround times, and price competitiveness. Our mission at Groyyo is to bring technology to the millions of micro-manufacturers across South Asia and change the face of sourcing, globally."
Anirudh Singh, Managing Director, Alpha Wave Incubation, added, “We believe product sourcing is a global challenge with massive opportunities across both demand and supply. We really liked the supply first approach adopted by Groyyo, which helps them cater to a multitude of categories and products to serve buyers across the globe. Additionally, we also think Groyyo’s solution will give a fillip to South Asia’s rising small manufacturer segment, which is hungry to work with large scale clients.”
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...