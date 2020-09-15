Babycare platform The Moms Co raises $8 million in Series B funding

Samsung Tab S7 Plus: The next level Android tablet
The Moms Co, a mother and babycare start-up, on Tuesday said it has raised $8 million in a Series B fund round from existing and new VCs. The round was led by existing FMCG investors Saama Capital and DSG Consumer Partners, with participation from brand guru Shripad Nadkarni and the founders of Beardo, Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah.
This is the third round of funding for The Moms Co. "With the infusion from the round, The Moms Co aims to reach 5 million consumers to become one of India’s fastest D2C brands to reach the ₹100-crore mark," said a company statement.
The brand, which was established in 2017, has been focussing on ramping up its natural and toxin-free products range and expanding to new retail formats.
Malika Sadani, founder and CEO, The Moms Co, said: "Over the last few months, we have seen moms re-evaluate their choices when it comes to the personal care products they use. They are searching for natural and safe products that don’t leave a negative impact on the environment. With this fundraise, we continue our purpose of helping Moms with safe, natural and effective solutions and are looking forward to expanding our mission with the next 5 million moms trying The Moms Co."
Added Shripad Nadkarni, founder of Maverix Platforms, a cloud kitchen venture and angel investor in Paper Boat and Epigamia, "Over the last years, The Moms Co has emerged as a clear leader in the mom & baby care space. I'm excited by how sharply moms relate to what the brand stands for and look forward to working closely with the team to expand the brand into newer categories and products."
Based in New Delhi, the start-up offers a diversified product range including for prenatal and postnatal care across categories with over 30 SKUs. It now delivers to over 15,000 pin codes and has a physical presence in five cities across India.
