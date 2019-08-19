Balesh Sharma to step down as Vodafone Idea CEO

Faced with mounting losses and issues around the merger between Idea Cellular and Vodafone India, Board of Vodafone Idea Limited today announced that it has accepted Balesh Sharma’s request to step down as CEO of Vodafone Idea.

Though the official statement cited personal reasons, sources in the company indicated that the exit is due to organisational issues with the merger.

Balesh will be taking up a new role with Vodafone Group, which will be announced in due course. Ravinder Takkar, currently Vodafone Group’s representative in India, will be appointed as his successor with immediate effect.

Balesh has been the CEO of Vodafone Idea since the completion of the merger, and prior to that was Chief Operating Officer of Vodafone India.

"He has overseen the successful integration of Vodafone Idea – resulting in the estimated timescale to complete the integration falling from four to just two years. Balesh has driven the strategy of the combined business since its formation and he has also spearheaded the largest-ever equity raise in India, " Said a press statement.