Ban on TikTok sees homegrown video sharing platform Dubshoot gain ground

Dubshoot, a video-sharing social networking platform developed by Hyderabad-based mTouch Labs, is gaining acceptance among the regional language netizens of India, said a company statement.

Following the ban imposed on China-made TikTok, Dubshoot has witnessed a spike in the number of downloads of the platform from Google Play, it added.

TikTok, the Chinese app, had over 10 crore users in India before it was banned by the government. Each day, Dubshoot is witnessing over 15,000 new user-shared videos getting added, said the statement.

P Venkateswara Rao, CEO and co-founder, Dubshoot, said: “Even before a ban was imposed on Chinese mobile applications, many users were shifting their loyalty towards homegrown platforms like Dubshoot. This is evident from the fact that Dubshoot has attracted close to five lakh users before June, a number that is rising at an unprecedented rate since last week.”

“Dubshoot features content creation tools like Dub videos for dialogues once rendered by celebrities in cinema or otherwise. This user-generated content platform is supported in all Indian regional languages, along with Hindi and English. While user privacy is assured, Dubshoot never uploads content without the user’s consent to do so,” Rao said.

It already has close to 10 lakh downloads.

In addition to a large user base in India, Dubshoot is fast becoming a favourite among users in the US, West Asia and Sri Lanka, among others, the statement said.