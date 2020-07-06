Ban on TikTok sees homegrown video sharing platform Dubshoot gain ground

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Dubshoot, a video-sharing social networking platform developed by Hyderabad-based mTouch Labs, is gaining acceptance among the regional language netizens of India, said a company statement.
Following the ban imposed on China-made TikTok, Dubshoot has witnessed a spike in the number of downloads of the platform from Google Play, it added.
TikTok, the Chinese app, had over 10 crore users in India before it was banned by the government. Each day, Dubshoot is witnessing over 15,000 new user-shared videos getting added, said the statement.
P Venkateswara Rao, CEO and co-founder, Dubshoot, said: “Even before a ban was imposed on Chinese mobile applications, many users were shifting their loyalty towards homegrown platforms like Dubshoot. This is evident from the fact that Dubshoot has attracted close to five lakh users before June, a number that is rising at an unprecedented rate since last week.”
“Dubshoot features content creation tools like Dub videos for dialogues once rendered by celebrities in cinema or otherwise. This user-generated content platform is supported in all Indian regional languages, along with Hindi and English. While user privacy is assured, Dubshoot never uploads content without the user’s consent to do so,” Rao said.
It already has close to 10 lakh downloads.
In addition to a large user base in India, Dubshoot is fast becoming a favourite among users in the US, West Asia and Sri Lanka, among others, the statement said.
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Year 2020 has been remarkable for our frontline workers in the medical fraternity. As the pandemic continues ...
Supportive care needs to be brought into focus
Covid costs stack up against patients but healthcare institutions are hurting too
We studied steep market declines in India and the US over the last century to understand how deep this ...
The firm can ride out the auto slowdown with its presence in after-market sales
Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their rally last week, face medium-term resistance levels
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...