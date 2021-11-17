Info-tech

Bangalore airport, Microsoft India launch hackathon to develop app for passengers

PTI Bengaluru | Updated on November 17, 2021

Invite professional developers, data scientists, data engineers and hackathon enthusiasts

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) — operator of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport), has partnered with Microsoft India for the ‘BIAL Genie Hackathon’ to develop an app using Microsoft Azure.

The hackathon invited professional developers, data scientists, data engineers and hackathon enthusiasts to participate in this challenge and design innovative solutions that will improve the end-to-end passenger experience at BLR Airport.

The hackathon which commenced on October 27 and will end on January 21, 2022, will allow developers to leverage Microsoft Azure services to improve a passenger’s experience across different stages of their journey – starting from planning the journey and boarding the flight to arriving at their destination airport.

Following the hackathon, developers will showcase their solutions and shortlisted participants will submit their prototypes with all supporting documents which will be evaluated by the jury, a joint statement said on Wednesday.

Shortlisted teams will be provided Azure credits, technical resources, and mentoring sessions by Microsoft subject matter experts (SMEs).

The winning teams will be announced on January 24, 2022, with the winner and runner up being awarded cash rewards of ₹1.5 lakh and ₹1 lakh, respectively, it was stated.

Published on November 17, 2021

