Bank account opening, loans to soon go paperless with Sahamati

After Aadhar, Nandan Nikekani has now come up with a new platform Sahamati, an account aggregator (AA) model that will help individuals and small businesses share their digital financial data with third parties in a safe and secure manner and gives them greater control over how their data is being used.

The work around AA began around four years ago when four major financial regulators RBI, SEBI, IRDA and PFRDA came together to allow related entities under their control to share data with user consent.

How it works

For example, a user seeking a loan will be able to quickly share their bank statements and other details required by lending institutions digitally through their choice of preferred Account Aggregator. Users seeking financial planning services will be able to share their mutual fund, insurance, provident fund and banking details digitally through their AA app. The AA can seamlessly obtain data from multiple service providers and deliver via consent based channels to financial information users.

This eliminates the need for individuals to physically visit multiple branches for their data, share their confidential login ID details, or login to multiple sites themselves to download and collate the information before sharing it with lenders, financial planners and other service providers.

The AAs will not be able to read the data nor will it be allowed to resell it. They will only be able to make money through the transactions.

Nandan Nilekani, former Chairman of UIDAI said, “If Indians can leverage their footprints to get better loans and other financial products, we will have taken a step towards true data empowerment. Thanks to AA and other digital infrastructure that we built, India will become a leader in empowering individuals and small businesses with their own data.”

In order to support the ecosystem to operationalise the framework, a new collective for Account Aggregators will be created as a Sector 8 non-profit. This pilot organisation, Sahamati, will work to accelerate the adoption of the framework by building awareness amongst potential AAs, FIPs, and FIUs on the new technology and institutional architecture as well as supporting implementation and integration through various workshops.

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman and MD, SBI said, “Once the draft privacy bill is approved by the parliament, we will also become a data fiduciary. The Account Aggregator system helps us by giving us access to data flows that are consented by the user, in line with the norms in the Draft Privacy Bill. With AA we will be able to take lending and other services to a wider set of customers, thus enabling greater financial inclusion.”