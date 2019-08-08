BARC India launches portal for easy access of viwership reports

India’s sole TV viewership measurement company and the world’s largest audience measurement company, BARC India, launched a new online service called the “Self-Service Portal” today. The portal offers a wide-range of information on TV viewership and audience analytics reports, at the click of a button.

The platform, which is targeted at the non-institutional users of BARC India data, will provide on-demand access to Audience Measurement reports based on the special requirement of the customer.

The portal offers reports related to viewership analysis across channels, genres, TV programming and advertising campaigns. Users can also customise these reports to suit their specific requirements.

The data on the Self-Service Portal can be availed at a nominal charge, to be paid online, and the report will be delivered via e-mail within 2 to 7 business days, depending on the nature of the data requested.

Romil Ramgarhia, COO, BARC India, said, “BARC India’s viewership is the currency basis through which $5.7 billion worth advertising and content decision are made, but the application and impact of the data goes beyond TV ad spends and broadcast revenues. There are multiple entities that can benefit from our robust data to grow their business and we realised the need to make this data accessible to this larger audience and bring it to their fingertips.”

While media professionals at various broadcasters, media agencies and advertisers have subscribed to BARC India’s proprietary analytics software, named BARC India Media Workstation (BMW), BARC India aims to reach a larger audience of non-institutional and retail customers, like independent media research professionals, marketing and PR firms, academicians, business consultants and investment Analysts, etc, who make requests for the viewership data.