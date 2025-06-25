The Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) will begin reporting weekly viewership data from Thursday, ending its previous practice of giving four-week rolling average data, especially for news and special interest channels. Advertisers and media agencies said this step is in the right direction, and will enhance the agility and credibility of television viewership data for TV channels.

“Pursuant to the decision of the BARC India Board, and after getting all other necessary clearances, we are pleased to announce that effective week 24 (June 14 to June 20), we will no longer release data on a four-week rolling average basis. Viewership estimates of all genres, starting June 26, will be reported weekly without rolling,” it informed subscribers recently. It also pointed out to exercise caution when comparing Augmented Data Reporting Standards-based data with unrolled data given the differences in the methodology and estimates.

Accountability

Sandeep Goyal, Chairman, Rediffusion, said this move will enhance the credibility, accountability and agility of TV viewership metrics in India. “The transition is expected to benefit news channels and broadcasters by offering a more immediate and transparent view of audience behaviour. The new methodology will allow advertisers and content owners to track channel performance on a weekly basis, enabling quicker decision-making and sharper insights into viewer trends,” Goyal added.

In October 2020, BARC had temporarily suspended the release of viewership data for TV channels due to the cash-for-ratings scam. After 18 months, it decided to resume the release of data for TV news channels with new reporting standards based on a four-week rolling average.

Poulomi Roy, chief marketing officer at FMCG company, RSH Global, said: “Campaigns or marketing initiatives should be ROI driven and effectively measurable. The shorter the period of intervention the more possibility of course correction. Thid decision will help marketeers make speedier decisions.”

Naresh Gupta, co-founder, Bang in the Middle, noted: “We will have to see how the entire media planning ecosystem changes with this move. Overall, it’s a good decision, and should have been taken earlier.Data will flow at a faster speed.”

