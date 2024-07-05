Cybersecurity solutions company Barracuda Networks, Inc., has announced the expansion of email security products to the Indian market to help customers comply with national regulations while deploying Barracuda’s advanced email protection, data classification, and email archiving solutions.

“Customer data can now be stored in Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the country. The newly available option for data residency meets the evolving security and compliance needs,” a company executive said.

The solution would protect users against email-borne cyberattacks such as phishing, zero-day malware, and spam. “It can automatically inspect data stored in Microsoft 365 OneDrive and SharePoint for sensitive information or malicious files and remediate them,” he said.

“India is a thriving hub of digital transformation and innovation, which makes it an attractive target for cyberthreats,” Parag Khurana, Country Manager (India at Barracuda), said.

“According to a recent study, more than half of India’s CEOs put cloud-related threats at the top of their list of concerns. The new data residency in India enables us to extend the power of our cloud-based email protection,” he said.

India’s new Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) came into effect September 1, 2023. The DPDPA requires companies handling Indian data to have robust security measures in place.

“Our advanced security portfolio can help companies to comply with DPDPA requirements for data protection, threat mitigation, secure access to personal data, as well as data retention, documentation, and retrieval requirements,” he said.