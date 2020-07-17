Barracuda launches first global SD-WAN service built natively on Microsoft Azure

The people’s car...now electric
Barracuda, a leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, has introduced a new secure SD-WAN service built natively on Microsoft Azure.
The new Barracuda CloudGen WAN service is the first SD-WAN solution that runs inside Azure Virtual WAN Hubs. Hubs can be interconnected through the Microsoft Global Network.
Barracuda mentioned in its official press release that the network architecture can replace costly, inflexible network connectivity circuits, and the entire network can be dynamically sized to match current traffic workload, which can optimise network performance and minimise cost.
The cloud security company further claimed that the secure SD-WAN services built natively on the cloud combine ease of use, full security.
This also has cloud-scalable SD-WAN connectivity to use the Microsoft Global Network as the WAN backbone instead of leased lines, the company noted.
The new Barracuda CloudGen WAN claims to have a SaaS service deployed directly from the Azure Marketplace for as many regions as needed and administered centrally in the CloudGen WAN portal for all office locations and remote endpoints.
Since the Microsoft Global Network is automatically provisioned as the backbone for anywhere, anytime application access, service providers can create a pragmatic SASE solution in the public cloud tailored to their specific needs.
Commenting on the new solution, Hatem Naguib, COO at Barracuda, said: “With an all-in-one, secure SD-WAN solution natively built on the public cloud network, enterprises in India can finally make the shift to more public cloud deployments, both faster and more securely.”
“We appreciate the relationship we have developed with Microsoft over the years and the close collaboration over many months to integrate Barracuda SD-WAN technology natively on Microsoft Azure Virtual WAN Hubs. We know this is the future of networking in the public cloud, and we’re excited to be on this forefront with Microsoft,” he added.
Yousef Khalidi, Corporate Vice-President, Azure Networking at Microsoft, said in an official announcement: “Cloud-native, secure SD-WAN technology, like the new CloudGen WAN service from Barracuda, provides a fast, reliable, and direct path to Microsoft Azure. We’re pleased to collaborate with Barracuda for this new wave of faster public cloud adoption to help our joint customers optimise network performance.”
In a recent report titled Secure SD-WAN: The LaunchPad into the Cloud, Barracuda Networks found that a fully-integrated, secure SD-WAN is the preferred technology solution for 90 per cent of organisations in India.
The report further explains that SD-WAN can help overcome the top two security challenges organisations are facing when it comes to public cloud: lack of access control and backhauling traffic.
