Battlegrounds Mobile India surpassed 34 million registered users within a week, says Krafton

Krafton, the South Korean video game developer, has announced that Battlegrounds Mobile India has surpassed 34 million registered users within a week after its release.

This number was achieved only via Google Play, it said. Krafton officially rolled out Battlegrounds Mobile India for Indian users on July 2.

Apart from 34 million registered users, the game has recorded a peak of 16 million daily active users, and 2.4 million peak concurrent users.

The new battle royale game offers a “AAA multiplayer gaming experience on mobile,” the company had said in an official release.

“Set in a virtual world, Battlegrounds Mobile India is a new battle royale game where multiple players employ strategies to fight and be the last man standing on the battlegrounds. A free to play, multiplayer experience, in Battlegrounds Mobile India, players can battle it out in diverse game modes which can be squad based or solo,” reads the description of the game on the Google Play Store.

The game is relatively similar to PUBG Mobile with a few changes including certain cosmetic changes.

There is a new “Gameplay Management System” in the game that reminds players to maintain their health and provides tips.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently ranking first on the Google Play Store under ‘Top Free Games’.

Wooyol Lim, Head of Battlegrounds Mobile Division, at Krafton, said, “We would like to thank our users in India for their support. We are committed to bringing new and more entertaining content to Battlegrounds Mobile India to bring greater joy to our fans and players.”

Krafton plans to host Battlegrounds Mobile India e-sports tournaments to expand its Battlegrounds IP further in India. Moreover, the company is committed to contributing to the growth of the game industry and e-sports ecosystem in India through strategic investments, it said.