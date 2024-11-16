Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the 27th Bengaluru Tech Summit organised by the Department of Electronics, IT, and Biotechnology. The event will focus on breaking boundaries in technology and fostering global collaboration.

The three-day tech conclave will see Australia as the official country partner for the event.

At a press conference here, Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge said, “This year, Bengaluru Tech Summit takes on the theme of being unbound, embracing the spirit of breaking boundaries and redefining what’s possible. It serves as a pivotal platform where ideas converge, sparking ground-breaking advancements and fostering global partnerships. The government is connecting start-ups directly to venture capitalists live. More than 300 start-ups have already been identified and over 100 VCs have come forward for this initiative,” he said.

He added, ”The special track which we have got is beyond Bengaluru and it has 10,000 start-ups. In the coming five years can we try including Bellary, Mangalore, Belagavi, Kalburgi. Hubli- Belagavi we have 450 start-ups registered, 500 start-ups are there in Old Mysuru. Mangaluru also has 500 start-ups. We are trying to improve that.”

The minister said the focus will be on artificial intelligence and deep tech start-ups, and policies will be released at the tech summit, including the global capability centre policy and space tech policy which are first in India.

BTS 2024

BTS 2024 is set to host delegations from over 15 countries, including USA, Australia, UK and France.

BTS 2024 will feature a six-track multi-stage conference, including specialised focuses on IT, Biotech, Deeptech, and a newly introduced Electro-Semicon track. The India-USA Tech Conclave and Global Innovation Alliance will showcase partnerships shaping sectors like AI, cybersecurity, and space tech. A notable addition is the Start-up Pavilion, hosting 2,500 start-ups with platforms like Start-up Springboard and the Founders’ Stage to accelerate entrepreneurial growth.

The international exhibition will spotlight ground-breaking innovations across sectors such as HealthTech, FinTech, Spacetech, and Greentech. Prominent exhibitors include Biocon, Intel, DRDO, and international giants from Australia, Germany, and Israel, among others.

