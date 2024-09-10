Even as Apple unveiled iPhone 16 phones on Monday, creating a huge interest among the iPhone lovers across the world, hackers have started exploiting the rage.

Cybersecurity experts have found that hackers are luring users with fake pre-orders, early-adopter offers, and bogus technical support, which could lead them into financial losses.

The devices are likely to hit stores on September 20.

Anticipated enhancements include AI-powered capabilities, revamped hardware, larger screens, sleeker frames, and a range of new colours. Rumours surrounding the latest device began circulating over the summer, giving cybercriminals an early warning.

As the Monday event approached, researchers at Kaspersky discovered fraudulent activity surrounding the launch.

Threat actors

“One common scam used by the threat actors offers early adopters the chance to pre-order the latest iPhone with a discount of about 40 per cent. Victims are directed to a slick Web site showcasing shiny new iPhones, enticing them with the promise to be among the first to enjoy cutting-edge technology,” a Kaspersky spokesperson said.

Once they click through, they’re asked for their billing and shipping information, with the option to pay via PayPal. A fake invoice is generated upon clicking ‘add to cart’ or ‘buy,’ factoring in tax and shipping, and even offering “free shipping” for orders over $1,000.

“Once the payment is submitted, victims soon realise the money has disappeared from their account, but no iPhone is delivered. Even more concerning, the fraudsters now possess their personal information, which can be sold on the dark web,” he said.