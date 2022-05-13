Beware of malicious web sites, apps that can steal info: Kaspersky

Cyber security experts warn people against blindly downloading the mustic streaming apps from third party web sites

As Apple has bid farewell to its famed iPod, millions of music lovers could turn to a host of app-based music streaming services.

Cyber security experts, however, warn people against blindly downloading the apps from third party sites. It asks the users to do some due diligence before downloading the apps from sites and app platforms.

“It’s important to access streaming platforms only with a paid subscription through the official website or an app downloaded from an official app store,” cyber security solutions company Kaspersky said.

It advises the users to download and install applications for streaming services only from official portals, like Google Play or the App Store.

“Applications downloaded from third-party sites may be infected with malicious files that can harm users’ computer and steal personal information,” it points out.

The users are advised to have a look at the date of when the app is put on the platform. “App stores proactively remove dangerous fakes, so scammers are constantly having to create new versions of the infected apps. Users need to be cautious if an app is new to the store. If it is new on the store, you’d better wait for some time,” it feels.

Phishing sites

The hackers also try to phishing sites (which look like the original sites) to populate the apps with malicious codes. The users should check for the typos in the website address and stay away from suspicious sites.

“The users should also use complex and different passwords for every streaming platform account,” it says.

“You should not open the links that you get in emails, especially if the sender persistently asks you to open the link,” it cautions.