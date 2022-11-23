Check Point Research (CPR), an arm of cybersecurity solutions company Check Point Software Technologies, has cautioned people about likely scams around Black Friday.

It asks the shoppers to be careful about phishing scams as it sees sharp increases in fake shopping and delivery websites.

“One out of every six malicious emails in November were related to shipping. About 17 per cent of all malicious files distributed by email in this month so far were related to shipping,” it said in a report.

It said about 4 per cent of all new shopping-related websites were malicious since start of November.

How to be safe

To have a safe shopping experience, CPR advised the shoppers to buy from authentic sources. It also wanted them to read the URLs (web addresses) carefully as hackers play with the names, enticing the shoppers with phishing (or similar looking) sites.

“You should also be wary of emails that ask you for resetting of passwords,” he said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit