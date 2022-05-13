Beyond Key sets up office in Hyderabad

Beyond Key, a US-based software consulting company, has expanded its presence in India by opening an office in Hyderabad.

The company, which already has presence in Indore and Pune, has about 275 employees in India.

The company is planning to a centre of excellence with a focus on Microsoft 365 (SharePoint and Power Platform), Modern Data Warehousing, Business Intelligence (BI), Artificial Intelligence, NLP, and Dynamics 365, a statement said on Friday.