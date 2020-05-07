Bharani Kumar Aroll elected new HYSEA President

Bharani Kumar Aroll has been appointed President of the Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA). He succeeds Murali Bollu, Chief Executive Officer of ZenQ.

The 28th Annual General Body meeting has elected a new Executive and Managing Committee for the two-year term 2020-22. The HYSEA represents IT-BPO companies with an aggregate revenues of ₹1.20 lakh crore.

Bharani is the Chief Executive Officer of Infopeers Solutions, which is a subsidiary of the US-based company Techtriad Inc. He has been actively involved in the IT-BPO ecosystem and coordinating with the police and other government departments in ensuring smooth functioning of the firms in the IT corridor in the city. He was the General Secretary of Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), a joint initiative of the Cyberabad Police and the HYSEA.

Others on the HYSEA’s Executive Committee include: Vice-President - Kiran Cherukuri (Founder and CEO of TechEra Consulting); Secretary — Prashanth Nandella (Vice- President of Cognizant Digital Operations and Hyderabad Centre Head); Joint Secretary – Isaac Rajkumar (Managing Director -India of Opentext); and Treasurer -- Manisha Saboo (Development Centre Head, Hyderabad SEZ, Infosys Ltd).

“Despite current short-term setbacks, the IT industry in Hyderabad is poised to gain from the increase in demand for digital transformation services, now fast tracked across the globe due to Covid-19,” Murali Bollu said.

“The HYSEA will continue to play a key role in enabling IT companies sustain their operations during the lockdowns, and leverage such emerging opportunities to grow,” he said.