The Bharat 6G Alliance has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association (6G IA) and 6G Flagship - Oulu University, Finland.

This is in continuation of already concluded MoU with NextG Alliance of USA, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said in a statement adding that these MoUs with 6G IA and Oulu University will further enable development of secure and trusted telecommunication technology including resilient supply chains.

The MoU will provide India with the opportunity to connect EU and Indian R&D companies, academia, and research institutions; align R&D efforts in 6G and related technologies; promote joint research initiatives; conduct pilots of 6G technologies and use cases, the DoT said.

It will also collaborate on 6G technology development and contribute to standardisation efforts at global forums.

Under the Bharat 6G Vision, DoT is already evaluating 470 proposals on “Accelerated research on 6G”, it said adding that these strategic partnerships are important steps on this journey towards achieving India’s vision of empowering society through sustainable and advanced telecommunications while contributing to the global 6G ecosystem.

The Bharat 6G Alliance(B6GA) is an initiative of Indian industry, academia, national research institutions and standards organisations and its purpose is aligned with the Bharat 6G Mission of the government to design, develop and deploy technology and innovations that provide an intelligent and secure solution for high-quality living experience of citizens in India and across the world.

The Bharat 6G Vision manifesto was released last year, aiming to make India a leading supplier of advanced telecom technologies in line with the objectives of Viksit Bharat.

The 6G Flagship programme is a world-leading research initiative funded by the University of Oulu and the Research Council of Finland. It aims to develop key 6G technology components, establish a comprehensive 6G Test Centre, and drive the societal digitisation of the 2030s through ground-breaking 6G research and innovation, the DoT added.

Also read: Telecom operators write again to government for allocation of 6GHz band for IMT

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit