Bharat BillPay on boards BSNL as first telecom operator in mobile prepaid recharges category

Bharat Bill Payment System has gone live with the mobile prepaid recharges category. It has on-boarded Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) as the first Telecom Operator and the category is now live on BHIM UPI App.

"NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd (NBBL) is in advanced discussions with other telecom operators to on-board them on the BBPS platform, which can give customers wider options and channels for their mobile prepaid recharges," NPCI said in a statement on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of India had in June this year approved mobile prepaid recharges as a biller category in BBPS.