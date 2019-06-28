Bharat Fritz Werner incorporates a new subsidiary, m2nxt Solutions

Bharat Fritz Werner Limited (BFW), a machine tools solutions provider, has announced the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary m2nxt Solutions.

Digitization and automation are the next big disruption in the manufacturing sector and the new entity will provide complete offerings for smart manufacturing using both the cyber and physical automation solutions.

Through this, the company plans to be a knowledge-based solution provider for advanced manufacturing processes including jig and fixtures, industrial IoT, robotics and data analytics.

Speaking at the announcement, Ravi Raghavan, Managing Director, Bharat Fritz Werner Limited said, “The digital transformation is bringing sweeping paradigm shifts in the manufacturing segment. Our new subsidiary m2nxt Solutions will enable our clients to significantly enhance the efficiencies by creating smart manufacturing through smart process, smart machine and smart people.”

Praful Shende, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, BFW said, “We are appropriately placed to enable Industry 4.0 ECO System for our customers with all the three business verticals – Automation, Process Engineering & IIOT solutions.”

V Jagannath, Business Head, m2nxt Solutions said, “Under our new company, we are excited about bringing in a compelling value proposition for our clients to accomplish lean manufacturing.”