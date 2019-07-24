Info-tech

BharatMatrimony launches 6-point safety verification

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 24, 2019 Published on July 24, 2019

BharatMatrimony on Wednesday launched a six-point safety verification feature called ‘Trust Badges’ which will be displayed on member profiles across the app, mobile site and desktop platform.

According to a press statement, BharatMatrimony will offer four badges to members who follow a series of six safety measures of authentication which includes mobile, ID, education certificate and salary slip, selfie (photo verification), location and social profile verification.

The four Trust Badges are intended to build credibility for the member profiles and create an atmosphere of trust amongst members.

