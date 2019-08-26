BharatPe raises $50 mn from investors

BharatPe, a fintech firm, on Monday said it has raised USD 50 million (about ₹350 crore) in its latest round of equity financing. This was led by leading global fintech investor, Ribbit Capital and London-based hedge fund, Steadview Capital, BharatPe said in a statement.

Existing investors - Sequoia Capital, Beenext Capital and Insight Partners also participated in the round.

Within one year of launch, the company has achieved USD 1 billion annualised total payments volume (TPV) and facilitates over 18 million UPI transactions monthly, it said.