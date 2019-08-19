Bharti Airtel appoints Rajesh Tapadia as CEO of data-cloud biz

Bharti Airtel has appointed Rajesh Tapadia as Chief Executive Officer of its data centre and cloud business, Nxtra Data.

Tapadia, who had worked with companies such as Trimax, Global Cloud Xchange, Genpact and Reliance Infocomm, was Chief Service Officer and Executive Director with Netmagic Solutions in his most recent role, the company said in a statement.

“Digital India is transforming the economy and opening up exciting new opportunities to serve customers. The data centre and cloud segment is an important pillar in our strategy to address enterprise customers’ evolving needs,” Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia) at Bharti Airtel said.

“We have already undertaken some very ambitious projects in this area and our ambition is to leverage our strengths to gain disproportionate share in this space,” he added.

Airtel is the largest player in India’s B2B connectivity space with over 3,000 global and large enterprises and over 500,000 SMEs as customers.

Nxtra Data, a subsidiary of Airtel, is into data centre and cloud services segment.

The data centre and cloud services market in India, which is witnessing tremendous growth driven by the digitization, is slated to grow to more than $4 billion plus market by 2022.