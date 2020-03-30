Bharti Airtel extends pre-paid pack validity till april 17

Bharti Airtel has extended the pre-paid pack validity to April 17, enabling them to get incoming calls even if the validity has ended. The New Delhi-based company will also credit an additional ₹10 of talk time to its 80 million customers to enable them to make calls or send SMSes.

The initiatives, under special measures to assist low income group customers impacted by the Covid-19 crisis, will be available to users in the next 48 hours, the company said in a statement.

Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer of Bharti Airtel, said: “In this difficult hour of fighting off the threat of Covid-19, Airtel is committed to ensuring that all people remain connected without any disruptions. And for this objective, it is critical to take care of the under-privileged daily wage earners of our country, whose lives have been disrupted due to the lockdown”.

These 80 million customers effectively cover all under-privileged households on the Airtel Network. These measures will particularly benefit migrant workers and daily wage earners who may have been impacted due to the nationwide lockdown to combat Covid-19. All other customers on Airtel’s network are already recharging their accounts using online platforms.

Airtel’s network teams continue to work 24/7 to ensure that India’s digital backbone operates seamlessly.