Bharti Airtel offers free ring back tones to post-and pre-paid customers

Bharti Airtel is now offering free ring back tones (RBTs) to its both post- and pre-paid customers, as part of its AirtelThanks programme. The RBTs are offered through its carrier agnostic mobile application Wynk Music.
Wynk Music has a library of more than 40 million songs and customers can change their ‘Hello Tunes’ without the monthly subscription charge of Rs 36, the company said in a statement.
This will be available to mobile customers on pre-paid bundles or postpaid plans of Rs 129 and above, it said.
Customers can set and change their ‘Hello Tunes’ as many times as they want.
“Wynk Music’s focus has been on leveraging technology and deep data science to deliver a personalised and intuitive user experience. ‘Hello Tunes’ is a product that Airtel mobile customers use to express themselves,” Sameer Batra, CEO (Content & Apps) at Bharti Airtel said.
Wynk Music’s library offers popular music in 12 genres and 15 languages including English, Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Oriya, Assamese and Rajasthani.
