hamburger

Info-tech

Bharti Airtel posts 22% rise in quarterly revenue

Reuters | BENGALURU | Updated on: Aug 08, 2022

Average revenue per user is at ₹183 for the quarter, up from ₹146 from a year earlier

Bharti Airtel, India's second-biggest telecom operator, on Monday reported a 22.2% increase in quarterly revenue, boosted by 4G subscriber additions and higher data consumption.

Average revenue per user (ARPU )– a key performance indicator in the telecom industry – came in at ₹183 ($2.30) for the quarter, up from ₹146 from a year earlier. ARPU of rivals Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea for the same period was ₹175.7 and ₹128, respectively.

Also Read
Airtel to rollout 5G services in August; inks pacts with Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung

Analysts expected first-quarter ARPU to be boosted by a residual impact of tariff increase done late last year.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose to ₹32,805 crore ($4.12 billion) for the quarter ended June 30, from ₹26,854 crore in the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing.

Airtel said mobile data consumption surged by 16.6 per cent from a year ago, with consumption per mobile data customer at 19.5 GB per month.

The company said in November, when it announced tariff hikes, that mobile ARPU needed to be at ₹200 and ultimately at ₹300, for a financially healthy business model.

Consolidated net profit rose to ₹1,607 crore for the quarter ended June 30, from ₹284 crore a year ago.

The company has been raising money to fund its digital ambitions, including developing home broadband, data centres, cloud adoption as it prepares to launch its next-generation 5G services in the country.

Airtel last week won 5G spectrum worth $5.4 billion in the country's $19 billion auction. The government aims to begin the rollout of 5G - which it says can provide data speeds about 10 times faster than 4G - by October this year.

Published on August 08, 2022
Bharti Airtel Ltd
Quarterly Results
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you