Bharti Infratel Q4 net rises 7% to ₹650 crore

Car brand-logos now adorn face masks and ventilators
Automobile companies are using their manufacturing expertise to make medical equipment; 3D-printing, car parts ...
Telecom infrastructure provider Bharti Infratel has reported seven per cent growth in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, to ₹650 crore from ₹608 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Consolidated revenue of the company during the quarter also grew marginally to ₹3,624 crore from ₹3,600 crore in January-March quarter last year.
EBITDA was at ₹1,721 crore, representing an operating margin of 47 per cent, the company said, adding that the operating free cash flow was at ₹847 crore down by 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY).
The board of directors in its meeting held on Thursday declared a third interim dividend of ₹4.10 per equity share of ₹10 each for financial year 2019-20, it said.
This along with the two interim dividends of ₹3.65 and ₹2.75, would result in total dividend of ₹10.5 per equity share of ₹10 each for financial year 2019-20.
The board also took note of the status of scheme of arrangement between Indus and Bharti Infratel and have further extended the long stop date till June 24, subject to agreement on closing adjustments and other conditions precedent for closing, with each party retaining the right to terminate and withdraw the scheme.
"During the year, both Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers witnessed an increase in gross additions both on towers and co-locations on a YoY basis. We believe this is a harbinger of the future especially as witnessed in the current environment of the Covid-19 crisis, where the nation’s dependence on wireless networks has been further elevated,” Akhil Gupta, Chairman, Bharti Infratel, said.
