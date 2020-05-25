Bharti Telecom to raise ₹7,600 cr through block sale of Airtel shares

Eggoz gets ₹2.5-cr seed funding
Egg producer and agri-tech venture Eggoz has raised ₹2.5 crore in seed funding from Tracxn Labs, Angellist, ...
Bharti Telecom, the parent company of Bharti Airtel, plans to raise $1 billion (around ₹7,600 crore) through a block deal with a floor price of ₹558 per equity share.
According to sources in the know, the deal (100 per cent secondary placement) is expected to be put through on Tuesday and the promoters plan to sell up to 2.75 per cent in Bharti Airtel.
As per this deal, Bharti Telecom, which holds a 38.79 per cent equity stake in Bharti Airtel, will reduce its holding by up to 2.75 per cent. The total promoter shareholding as per the exchange data is pegged at 58.98 per cent.
However, promoters Bharti Telecom/ICIL/Singtel will continue to hold more than 56 per cent in Airtel, said experts tracking the deal. This deal will also clean up the debt overhang at Airtel and create full capacity at Bharti Telecom for further capital or shareholder support as needed at Airtel.
Sources also said no guidance will be given on pricing until the equity shares are crossed on the stock exchange on May 26 and investors indicate demand sensitivities across the price range.
The settlement date for the deal has been fixed as May 28.
There is also no assurance that any order for the equity shares will be met in part or full, principally due to the operational mechanics of Indian stock exchanges.
Allocation of equity shares to foreign portfolio investors is subject to the headroom available for acquisition of these shares by such investors as per the investment limits prescribed under applicable Indian laws, according to the deal mechanism.
Airtel shares closed at ₹593 apiece on the BSE last Friday, down 0.21 per cent from the previous close.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Sincerely,Support Quality Journalism
Egg producer and agri-tech venture Eggoz has raised ₹2.5 crore in seed funding from Tracxn Labs, Angellist, ...
The app has a range of features that ensures a smooth flow of information
The Covid-19 crisis has induced a sense of urgency for product innovations. As a vaccine or drug for the ...
Aavishkaar’s Vineet Rai believes that Covid-19 has forced the world’s richest people into thinking more about ...
The move strengthens the tobacco major’s push towards non-cigarette FMCG business
While recently in this space we discussed how to zero-down on the right medi-claim policy, now, a look at the ...
We evaluate the impact of key proposals and reforms on various sectors
Among them is the fact that RIL has financial muscle to weather the Covid-19 storm
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...