BHIM’s QR code-based payments demonstrated at Singapore FinTech Festival

Flight Jargon
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
A pilot demo of BHIM UPI QR-based payments in Singapore began on Wednesday through a live transaction at a merchant terminal at the ongoing Singapore FinTech Festival 2019, the payment system’s first approach to the international market.
The demo will continue during the festival, which started on November 11 and would end on November 15. This QR code-based system would allow anyone with a BHIM app to scan the SGQR at NETS terminals for payments in Singapore.
“This is the first time that the BHIM app has gone international,” said Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Jawed Ashraf, who launched the live demo.
The project is being jointly developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Singapore’s Network for Electronic Transfers (NETS). “It is targeted to go live by February 2020,” said the High Commission.
“This is another achievement for fintech cooperation between India and Singapore, after the launch of RuPay International card and SBI remittance app, last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Ashraf said.
A Memorandum of Understanding between the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) was also signed on Wednesday to work towards access of TPCI dashboard to Business sans Borders (BSB) at the festival.
BSB, a project conceived by MAS and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), is an initiative for connecting various platforms domestically and internationally, covering trade, financial services and other essential SME (small and medium enterprises) services.
This would allow SMEs, within and across borders, to match their demand and supply along with provision of ancillary services such as credit facilities, insurance, logistics, and legal and professional services, said the commissioner.
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which has 70 million traders in India as its members, is already connected to BSB through a platform provided by Mastercard GlobalLinker.
The Indian contingent at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2019 is one of the biggest, with 43 companies and start-ups participating from India.
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Billed the world’s lightest compact business convertible notebook, the Elite Dragonfly targets business users ...
An aircraft leasing ecosystem has advantages but there are challenges too, say industry watchers. Ashwini ...
As IndiGo and SpiceJet expand their global footprint, fliers get more destinations to fly to at lower cost
Investors may wait for temporary headwinds to play out before taking fresh positions
Expected pick-up in demand and cost benefits, among others, will help the firm improve earnings
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the small-cap stock, Astra Microwave Products at current ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...