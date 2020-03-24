Big Data firm Advance.ai to expand in India

BS-VI-ready auto industry gets corona fever
Big data and artificial intelligence ADVANCE.AI now plans to open an office in Mumbai offering servcies to banks, financial services, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The Singapore-based compnay already has offices in Bangalore and Delhi.
In a media statement the company said that it already is working with over 100 clients in India including CASHe and Fintopia. For India business, Darshan Shah has also been appointed as Chief Advisor. He has over 20 years’ experience in credit scoring, alternative data, and digital lending at companies such as TransUnion CIBIL and Experian.
Its enterprise product Guardian offers Artificial Intelligence (e-KYC, intelligent process automation, chatbots), risk management (anti-fraud prevention, alternative credit scoring), and digital lending solutions.
The company claims that the Guardian has an accuracy of 99 per cent for its e-KYC capabilities (facial recognition and OCR). The company has seen rapid growth across the six Asian markets it covers, achieving 350 per cent year-on-year growth in API calls and 400 per cent growth in enterprise clients.
