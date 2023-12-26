Regulating Big Tech with a separate ex-ante framework may have to wait with consensus eluding the MCA-appointed 16-member Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL) on whether at all a separate law is needed or not.

This panel, which was tasked to firm up its report by December 31, is yet to finalise its report given the apparent disagreement among the members on the right course of action, sources close to the development said.

MCA had also wanted this panel to frame a draft Digital Competition Law to be submitted with the report.

Indications are that the panel wouldn’t be able to complete its work in the next few days to meet its December 31 deadline, sources added.

Bone of contention

The bone of contention is whether or not to have a separate law (Digital Competition Law) to regulate Big Tech. The concern of Big Tech is that introduction of a new law may stifle innovation and strangulate the nascent industry.

If a new layer of competition regulation is introduced on the existing competition law and several new obligations are placed on systemically important digital intermediaries (SIDIs), then nobody would innovate, it was being argued from Big Tech side.

On the other hand, government believes that some mandatory code of conduct is required on Big Tech so that start-ups can compete on a level playing field.

This will be the sixth occasion when the CDCL set up on February 6 this year would miss its extended deadline.

Initially the panel was given three months term and tasked to submit report on May 6, post which several rounds of extensions have been given to complete its work. The panel has not met even once in the last four months, it is learnt.

The panel’s tenure was last extended to December 31 in early November this year.

Innovation vs regulation

Post the emergence of ‘digital economy’ and ‘internet economy’, achieving a fine balance between innovation and regulation has been an uphill task for most competition authorities across the world. India’s digital economy is slated to touch $1 trillion-mark in 2025-26, according to government forecast.

Competition authorities across the globe are finding it increasingly difficult to effectively regulate ‘digital markets’.

This is because much of the current competition law principles have been evolved after decades of implementation in the traditional markets.

Competition authorities are therefore looking at enacting separate legislations aimed specifically at disciplining the ‘biggest players’ in the digital markets.

Infact, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance headed by Jayant Sinha had in its 53rd report ‘Anti-Competitive Practices by Big Tech companies’ recommended that there is a need for an ex-ante regulation of anti-competitive practices by Big Tech companies in India.

Standing Committee had also listed out ten areas/instances of anti-competitive practices that need to be addressed by the new framework. This includes are bundling and tying; anti-steering practices; deep discounting; platform neutrality; data usage; exclusive tie-ups; search and ranking; restricting third-party applications; mergers and acquisitions; and advertising policies.

For putting in place an ex-ante regulatory framework, the Parliamentary panel had recommended that an approach similar to the European Union’s (EU) Digital Markets Act (DMA) be followed.