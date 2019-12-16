BigBasket partners with MoEngage

Online groceries provider BigBasket has partnered with MoEngage to help better targeting of customers.

By using MoEngage’s software, BigBasket will get a better understanding of its customer’s needs and send them targeted messages through SMS or other means at a time when the customer is most likely to read them.

Anand Bhaskaran, Head, Digital Marketing, BigBasket, said, "The key to higher retention is delivering consistent and personalised messages to our customers. We hope to leverage MoEngage’s capabilities to segment our customer base, map their journey, craft personalised messages at each stage of our customer’s lifecycle, and automatically deliver these messages at the right time.”

Raviteja Dodda, Co-founder and CEO, MoEngage, said that being able to reach the right user with the right message at the right moment is the key.