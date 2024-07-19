Bigbasket’s software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based supply chain platform BB Matrix will offer its solutions in international markets, including the US, Middle East, SEA, and Africa regions, in addition to India.

The software-as-a-service-based supply chain platform BB Matrix will help new and existing e-commerce firms manage their supply chains and operations. It offers three SaaS products—a warehouse management system, a transportation management system and an order management system.

“All the supply chain innovation, product and technology that we have built over the last 12-13 years are packaged as a SaaS product that we are calling BBMatrix and we are taking it to the market for prospective customers to help them optimise their supply chains, their operations,” Rakshit Daga, chief product and technology officer of Bigbasket.

BB Matrix plans to help businesses—that are currently using legacy systems to manage their operations and supply chains—enter the e-commerce race.

The company plans to target mid-to large-stage companies in the omnichannel retail industry, automotive manufacturing, and manufacturing in general.

“Some of our early conversations or pilots have been in the area of automotive manufacturing, electronics manufacturing, electronics retail,” Daga explained.

Currently, BB Matrix is live and has onboarded a full-scale production customer, with whom it is running a pilot.

The company expects to onboard new customers in the high single digits within this year.

Founded in 2011, Bigbasket was acquired by Tata-group owned Tata Digital in May 2021. It operates verticals like its quick-commerce service BB Now and subscription-based service BB Daily, among others.

The company reported a revenue of ₹9,499.3 crore in FY23, up from ₹8,556 crore the year before. Meanwhile, its total losses widened to ₹1,785.4 crore, up from ₹1,040.7 crore in FY22.